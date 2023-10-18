Why investing in US bonds may not be a good idea

First, the piece makes an interesting assumption – that US interest rates are expected to keep rising for some more time. This statement makes it seem that higher interest rates are a given, but the fact is that no one knows for sure. In fact the view on US interest rates, both at the short end and the long end, is divided today, with many stalwarts taking opposing views. Many a fortune has been destroyed just in the past couple of years as people bet incorrectly on the direction of interest rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}