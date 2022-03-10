Why investments in MFs are better than AIF and PMS

In the case of a PMS or AIF investment, even if the investor remains invested for the long-term, the fact that the PMS manager keeps exiting and making fresh investments, makes the investor responsible for payment of tax while earning nothing and also report gains/losses on an annual basis. In the case of AIFs, category I and II basis pass-through, the investor is expected to pay tax as and when the income is earned even in the absence of any distribution by the AIF. Further, in both PMS and AIF I and II cases, the investor is obliged to pay advance tax during the year. In category III AIF, the investor gets to know his share of income disclosed as exempt in the return of income, but still fares worse than MFs where tax payment gets deferred till redemption/receipt of cash flows.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}