Why investors need to redesign their retirement distribution strategies
Advances in healthcare have extended life spans, leading to the need for retirees to re-enter the workforce to meet medical expenses. Retirement strategies must account for inflation, taxes, and unforeseen expenses. Dilzer Consultants Pvt. Ltd offers an eight-point retirement withdrawal strategy that considers factors such as risk profile and income level. Different investment options, such as systematic withdrawal plans and fixed income options, can be combined to meet the objective of regular income. Separate medical and emergency funds should also be considered. Estate planning and longevity risk are important considerations in retirement planning.
Dramatic advances in healthcare have extended the lives of people, predominantly, in developed countries. Without adequate personal savings or pensions, people could easily outlive their retirement funds! In times of economic downturn, people may choose to come out of retirement and re-enter the workforce on a seasonal, part-time or full-time basis to earn income that helps meet their changing lifestyle needs and, more importantly, to have sufficient funds for medical care.