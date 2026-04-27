Why is Aadhaar not considered as a date of birth proof? UIDAI explains

Aadhaar card is a valid identity proof, but it is not a proof of date of birth, clarified the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Taking to social media, the UIDAI said that the Aadhaar is intended to serve as a proof of identity when used with authentication. However, it is not considered proof of the date of birth itself.
In a detailed clarification document, the UIDAI said that the Aadhaar Act, 2016, “is silent with regard to its acceptance as proof of date of birth”.
Therefore, according to the official notice issued by Sanjeev Yadav, Director, UIDAI, “in the event of a dispute regarding the correctness of the date of birth in Aadhaar, the burden of proof lies with the Aadhaar number holder.”
The notice added that it is up to individual All Aadhaar User Agencies (AUAs) and e-KYC User Agencies (KUAs) to determine their own view on the use of Aadhaar for purposes relating to establishing the date of birth.
While the Act is silent on DOB proof, “it does provide for the collection, updating, and maintenance of demographic information, including the date of birth, for authentication queries,” the document clarified.
“Aadhaar is only a proof of the fact the person who is trying to obtain a subsidy/service by identifying himself on the basis of Aadhaar number is the same person who had enrolled for Aadhaar after providing his biometrics and other documents at the time of his Enrolment,” UIDAI said in a separate memorandum by Assistant Director General, Ashok Kumar.
The official uses of the Aadhaar card, according to the UIDAI, are:
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