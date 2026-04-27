Why is Aadhaar not considered as a date of birth proof? UIDAI explains

It is up to the Aadhaar user to determine their own view on the use of Aadhaar for purposes relating to establishing the date of birth.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Apr 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Aadhaar is intended to serve as a proof of identity, not date of birth
Aadhaar is intended to serve as a proof of identity, not date of birth

Aadhaar card is a valid identity proof, but it is not a proof of date of birth, clarified the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Taking to social media, the UIDAI said that the Aadhaar is intended to serve as a proof of identity when used with authentication. However, it is not considered proof of the date of birth itself.

Also Read | UIDAI registration mandate to bar hotels from making Aadhaar photocopies

In a detailed clarification document, the UIDAI said that the Aadhaar Act, 2016, “is silent with regard to its acceptance as proof of date of birth”.

Therefore, according to the official notice issued by Sanjeev Yadav, Director, UIDAI, “in the event of a dispute regarding the correctness of the date of birth in Aadhaar, the burden of proof lies with the Aadhaar number holder.”

The notice added that it is up to individual All Aadhaar User Agencies (AUAs) and e-KYC User Agencies (KUAs) to determine their own view on the use of Aadhaar for purposes relating to establishing the date of birth.

While the Act is silent on DOB proof, “it does provide for the collection, updating, and maintenance of demographic information, including the date of birth, for authentication queries,” the document clarified.

Also Read | IRCTC makes Aadhaar verification mandatory for advance and Tatkal bookings

Why is Aadhaar not considered as a date of birth proof?

  • Legislative silence: The Aadhaar Act, 2016, specifically mentions that Aadhaar may be used to establish identity, but remains silent regarding its acceptance as proof of date of birth.
  • Legal Standing: Section 4(3) of the Aadhaar Act mentions Aadhaar as proof of identity, but does not mention it as proof of date of birth.
  • Self-declaration: The date of birth is often recorded based on a self-declaration provided by the resident rather than independently verified primary records.
  • Basis of information: During enrolment or updates, the UIDAI records the date of birth simply as "claimed" by the resident based on submitted documents like Birth Certificates, Passports, or SSLC certificates.
  • Approximate recording: If a resident lacks valid supporting documents, the DOB is recorded as "Approximate" or "Declared". In these cases, the system defaults the date to January 1 of the calculated calendar year.
  • Limited role of UIDAI: The UIDAI's role is restricted to issuing identification numbers and providing authentication services, not serving as a primary birth registry.

Also Read | LPG eKYC online: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for gas connections

What is the official use of Aadhaar?

“Aadhaar is only a proof of the fact the person who is trying to obtain a subsidy/service by identifying himself on the basis of Aadhaar number is the same person who had enrolled for Aadhaar after providing his biometrics and other documents at the time of his Enrolment,” UIDAI said in a separate memorandum by Assistant Director General, Ashok Kumar.

The official uses of the Aadhaar card, according to the UIDAI, are:

  • Primary Purpose: The Supreme Court has established that the purpose of Aadhaar is to ensure positive authentication—verifying that the person seeking a subsidy or service is the same person who enrolled.
  • Implementation: The extent to which Aadhaar is used for the delivery of welfare services or other purposes is determined by the implementing agencies, such as State Governments and Central Ministries.
  • Prohibited Use: Aadhaar (including physical cards, e-Aadhaar, and masked Aadhaar) may be used as proof of identity or address, but should not be used as proof of date of birth.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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