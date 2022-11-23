Why is ESOP taxation unfair to the employees and needs to be reviewed

The rationale seems to be that if an employee is getting some upside today itself at the time of this exercise, they should be taxed now even though there is no real income in the hands of the employee. Hence, the taxability at the time of exercise is nothing but preponing the taxation on the upside. In fact, if the company’s valuation drops for any reason, the employee would be in a more prejudicial position wherein he/she may have already paid the tax but may not be able to realize that much value on exit.