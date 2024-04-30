Why is health insurance crucial for working women? Here are 4 key reasons
Women in India juggle work and family responsibilities while facing specific health challenges. Specialized health insurance is essential to address issues like stress, reproductive health, and cancer.
Securing the future of both women and their families hinges significantly on the pivotal role of health. In the diverse tapestry of India, women adeptly navigate the intricate balance between their professional aspirations and familial responsibilities, epitomising resilience and adaptability.