Why is it essential to update child insurance policies after a divorce? Here are 6 key reasons
Updating child insurance policies post-divorce is crucial for financial stability, custody arrangements, beneficiary designation, asset division, health insurance coverage, and contact information to ensure children's well-being and protection.
Despite traditionally having one of the lowest divorce rates in the world, currently estimated at around 1.1%, India has seen a steady increase in divorce cases in recent years. This trend is attributed to the growing complexities of modern life, as noted in a report by the United Nations.