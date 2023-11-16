Why is it important to have a third-party cover in your motor insurance? MintGenie explains
Third-party insurance is crucial due to the increasing road accidents in India. It not only covers costly hospital treatments for injuries caused by car accidents but also fulfills legal mandates, preventing penalties or license cancellations.
Official estimates suggest there are over 30 crore registered motor vehicles in India, but only around 50 per cent of them are insured. This is despite the fact that having insurance, at least a third-party liability cover, is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act in India.