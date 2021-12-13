Why is it important to have an emergency fund account?

Do you need an emergency fund account? Aren’t you doing fine for now, without it? The covid-19 pandemic has taught us that an emergency can happen anytime, at any point in one’s life. While covid is one such example, many other unforeseen circumstances can occur in the lives of individuals. Thus, emergency funds are of utmost necessity in anyone’s life. It can help individuals in case of an unprecedented event like job loss, medical expenses, critical illness, etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}