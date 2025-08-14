Why is my ITR refund getting delayed? Common reasons explained

ITR filing: With the last date to file income tax returns for AY 2025–26 approaching, several taxpayers may face delays or encounter issues while filing. Even though filing returns on time is crucial, the timely processing of refunds depends on several factors.

Why is my ITR refund getting delayed? Here are the most common reasons your income tax refund might be delayed—

Aadhaar-PAN linking issue If your Aadhaar and PAN details do not match, your income tax refund may be delayed. Linking your PAN with Aadhaar is essential for filing income tax returns. Any error in linking both may cause refund delays.

Bank account details An ITR refund will not be credited to your account if you provide incorrect bank account details in the form. Hence, make sure to double-check that you've entered the correct bank account number and IFSC code. Additionally, pre-validate your bank account on the income tax portal. Any changes in the bank account details may also delay refunds.

Incorrect claims or false information Claims for deductions or credits requiring additional documentation may delay your refund until the necessary documents are provided and verified. Inflated refund claims based on false information can also cause delays, as the tax authority will detect the error, issue a notice for repayment and examine returns closely. Make sure to provide accurate claims to prevent delays in returns.

Inconsistent information Any inconsistencies in the details provided in Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), or Form 16 may cause a delay in the refund. Such discrepancies will require clarification, and refunds will only be issued after the Tax Department verifies the information.

Refund processing time The tax department starts processing refunds only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return. Typically, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account. However, if the refund is not received during this duration, the taxpayer must check for intimation regarding discrepancies in the ITR and check the email for any notification from the IT department regarding the refund.