Why is oil price rising and what’s the way forward?

The surge in oil and gas prices has both direct and indirect effects. Oil prices have a more direct impact on inflation, as they constitute 9.5% in the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), with petrol, diesel and heating oil making up 4.1% of the aggregate HICP; followed by electricity (2.9%) and natural gas (1.9%). Apart from that, as prices rise, it erodes purchasing power of people leading to consumers spending less on discretionary purchases. Similarly, it erodes margins of companies that are then not able to offer higher wages to workers, in turn reducing workers’ purchasing power. As such, these changes are stagflationary on the margin, even though a less likely scenario in our opinion. This is certainly not a localized dynamic but global, and has widespread implications—so important to keep a watch!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}