Why is the filing of tax return so complex a task?

There are so many permutations and combinations for even simple things, that every time even a seasoned tax practitioner or chartered accountant has to try really hard to figure out what the law really says. A classic case in point is that of capital gains—there are differing rates of tax, depending on the period of holding, type of asset, etc., different rules for different types of assets regarding indexation of cost, different holding periods for different types of assets to qualify as long-term capital assets, etc. Even for your basic tax computation, you have to do two parallel computations to figure out which method of taxation is advantageous for you—and to opt for a particular method, you may need to file a form within a particular time. If not, you may not be able to follow that method.