Why is your credit score important and how will it impact your future?

Your credit score is an important number that influences every aspect of your life financially. This numerical expression of your credibility impacts your ability to get loans, rent a home, and even set the price of your insurance. A good credit score means more financial alternatives, while a poor one will limit your choices and might result in higher prices. But understanding which factors affect the score and taking efforts to improve it might help you mould your financial future positively.

Understanding credit score A credit score actually is a number calculated by the credit bureaus based on your history with credit. It reflects well how you have managed credit in the past and depends on several factors, which include:

Payment history: You have made all payments on time. Credit utilisation ratio: You're always using a percentage of your total available credit. Credit history: The length refers to the age of your existing credit accounts. Types of credit: You have different types of credit accounts, for example, loans and credit cards. New credit inquiries: Recent applications for credit. A high credit score tells lenders that you are not very much of a risk, which translates to more favourable loan terms and lower interest rates. A low credit score, on the other hand, implies a higher risk that limits your borrowing possibilities and sends prices higher.

Why does your credit score matter? Your credit score significantly influences your financial transactions, especially when considering loans or even getting credit. Here's how.

Advantages of good credit score Easy access to credit: It instils confidence in lenders and, therefore, may easily get one loan or credit card. Good creditworthiness: It accelerates processing and approval of loans. Low interest charges: Almost all good credit scorers get lower interest rates, which ultimately reduces the total cost of a loan. Powerful negotiation: A high score provides negotiation power on better terms like a lower loan rate. Higher credit limits: Good credit ratings increase the likelihood of getting bigger loans or credit card limits. Exclusive offers: Many banks offer premium credit cards, benefits, and awards to consumers with high credit scores. Why are credit scores essential? Credit approval: It ensures good credit scores have easy approvals for loans and credit cards.

