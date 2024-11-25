Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    Why is your credit score important and how will it impact your future?

    Credit score: A good credit score provides financial advantages like lower loan rates and better insurance terms. Understanding and improving your score through responsible credit management can enhance your financial future significantly.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Updated25 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
    Credit score: Unlock the power of a good credit score.

    Your credit score is an important number that influences every aspect of your life financially. This numerical expression of your credibility impacts your ability to get loans, rent a home, and even set the price of your insurance. A good credit score means more financial alternatives, while a poor one will limit your choices and might result in higher prices. But understanding which factors affect the score and taking efforts to improve it might help you mould your financial future positively.

    Understanding credit score

    A credit score actually is a number calculated by the credit bureaus based on your history with credit. It reflects well how you have managed credit in the past and depends on several factors, which include:

    1. Payment history: You have made all payments on time.
    2. Credit utilisation ratio: You're always using a percentage of your total available credit.
    3. Credit history: The length refers to the age of your existing credit accounts.
    4. Types of credit: You have different types of credit accounts, for example, loans and credit cards.
    5. New credit inquiries: Recent applications for credit.

    A high credit score tells lenders that you are not very much of a risk, which translates to more favourable loan terms and lower interest rates. A low credit score, on the other hand, implies a higher risk that limits your borrowing possibilities and sends prices higher.

    Also Read | What is a credit score? All you need to know

    Why does your credit score matter?

    Your credit score significantly influences your financial transactions, especially when considering loans or even getting credit. Here's how.

    • Loan approval: Lenders will use your credit score to check on your creditworthiness. A good score improves the chances of loan approval.
    • Interest rates: The interest rates would increase with increasing credit score; this means you would pay less interest over a period.
    • Loan limits: A good credit score can also mean a higher amount to be loaned, helping you access more loans when the need arises.
    • Ease of approval: A good credit score stands for prompt approval of a credit card or loan as well as a rental property.

    Also Read | Why isn’t your credit score improving despite clearing dues on time?

    Advantages of good credit score

    1. Easy access to credit: It instils confidence in lenders and, therefore, may easily get one loan or credit card.
    2. Good creditworthiness: It accelerates processing and approval of loans.
    3. Low interest charges: Almost all good credit scorers get lower interest rates, which ultimately reduces the total cost of a loan.
    4. Powerful negotiation: A high score provides negotiation power on better terms like a lower loan rate.
    5. Higher credit limits: Good credit ratings increase the likelihood of getting bigger loans or credit card limits.
    6. Exclusive offers: Many banks offer premium credit cards, benefits, and awards to consumers with high credit scores.

    Why are credit scores essential?

    • Credit approval: It ensures good credit scores have easy approvals for loans and credit cards.
    • Interest rates: Higher credit scores accrue lower interest rates, thus reducing the costs on the borrower in the long term.
    • Wider options: A good credit rating opens access to a wider range of credit products, including premium cards and loans.

    Also Read | How does your credit score affect your personal loan application?

    Conclusion

    Your credit score is more than a number; it is your financial tool that can influence the future chances. Knowing what affects the score and efforts to build it up — through timely payments, keeping credit utilisation low, and managing debt appropriately — will come with huge financial benefits. A good credit score allows for improved loan terms, decreased spending, and special perks, thus providing a safe and profitable financial future. Take control of your credit score today and earn benefits tomorrow.

    First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
