Why it is a good time to invest in office spaces? Experts explain

When it comes to real estate investing, as a thumb rule, commercial real estate is preferred over the residential market, as the former is a better option to earn rental yields. Within the commercial segment, offices are once again becoming the favourite. As the crisis has de-escalated and a more enabling growth environment has taken over, office demand is picking up fast in most of the major cities. Most organizations are aggressively implementing back-to-office programs, resulting in a significant increase in office absorption. This is also resulting in investors gaining confidence in the asset class.

