Why it is better for people to invest via SIPs2 min read 25 Jun 2023, 09:42 PM IST
It is a matter of concern that some people are diverting funds from their SIPs to invest directly in individual stocks at the risk of losing a major part of their capital
The Indian stock market, which is trading close to its lifetime high, has outperformed its global peers over certain time periods. This has attracted many first-time investors who are now looking for quick returns. A majority of them have traditionally been investing in stocks through mutual funds that are a part of their systematic investment plan (SIP). The current market rally seems to have made them so overconfident that they have begun to invest directly in stocks. One of the possible reasons for this could be the influence of ‘self-styled market gurus’.
