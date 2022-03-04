Why it is difficult to find an investment advisor in India

Individual RIAs can only have 150 clients. Once they breach this limit, they will have to get a corporate RIA license. Besides, an individual RIA has to have a net worth of ₹5 lakh. It will have to go up to ₹50 lakh to apply for a corporate license. “Individual RIAs usually charge about ₹25,000-30,000 advisory fee in the first year to prepare a comprehensive financial plan and ₹10,000-15,000 renewal fee from the next year onwards. The 150-client-limit will cap the revenues in the range of ₹15-20 lakh. How are RIAs going to survive with this kind of top line, considering the compliance cost is high?" says Nishant Batra, co-founder and chief goal planner, Holistic Prime Wealth.

