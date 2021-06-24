Why it is important to show tax-exempt income in I-T return

Exempt income of minor children clubbed with parent also needs to be reported in ITR. “In computing the total income of an individual taxpayer, income accruing or arising to his minor child (not being a differently-abled child or a child who earns such income on the application of his skill or talent) is clubbed in the hands of the parent whose total income is greater, or the one who maintains the child. However, exemption up to ₹1,500 is allowed to the parent. Income so clubbed in the hands of the individual parent is required to be disclosed in schedule SPI (statement of income) and schedule EI (exempted income) of the ITR form," said Malhotra.

