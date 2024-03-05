Why it is necessary to adopt risk management for mutual fund investments
Summary
- Every discerning investor must define and implement their approach to risk management if they are to get to the finishing line.
For investors looking to create wealth through equity investing, mutual funds (MFs) remain the preferred vehicle to amass equity exposure. Handsomely diversified, tightly regulated and extremely transparent, they afford investors an appealing choice to invest aggressively, with confidence. While equity MFs are seen as less risky than alternative investment funds (AIF), portfolio management services (PMS) and direct equity options, it’s the absence of a well-defined risk management plan that almost always derails the wealth creation process.