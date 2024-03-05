Why it is necessary to adopt risk management for mutual fund investments

Today the performance data for almost all MF schemes are attractive. Large-caps have delivered around 14% CAGR over the last 10 years while small- and mid-caps have returned a CAGR of 20-22%! But remember, you would have made those returns only if you had remained invested in the scheme for that entire period. That’s not easy. People are tempted to buy when markets are rising and sell when markets are falling. This erratic behaviour leads to what is called the ‘behaviour gap’—a phenomena seen world over where investors earn lesser returns than the very fund they invested in! According to a recent study by Dalbar, a financial services market research firm, investors in the US S&P 500 index have underperformed the S&P 500 by 3% CAGR over a 10-year period—that’s 30% more in absolute terms! It’s a lot of money to leave on the table, which is why risk needs to be managed.