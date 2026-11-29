Do you know that a minor calculation mistake or omission of details while submitting Futures and Options (F&O) losses in an Income Tax Return (ITR) filing can result in a tax dispute? Not only that, but such a tax dispute can also come along with penalty proceedings.

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However, a recent ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Agra, has categorically clarified that an inadvertent error or reporting omission does not automatically amount to ‘undisclosed income’.

In Pallavi Sethi v. ACIT/DCIT (Appeal No. ITA 597/AGR/2026), the tribunal, in its decision dated 4 November 2026, deleted the penalty imposed on the taxpayer for mistakenly overstating her F&O losses.

Basic facts of the case As per the facts of the case, the taxpayer reported an F&O loss of ₹19,50,335 in her ITR filing, whereas her actual loss was ₹19,09,647. This resulted in an excess loss claim of ₹40,688.

Furthermore, during the assessment proceedings, she voluntarily informed the Assessing Officer (AO) about the mistake on her part and agreed to add the excess amount back to her income.

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Still, after reviewing the basic details of the case, the AO treated the difference as ‘undisclosed income’ and subsequently imposed a penalty of ₹24,410 under Section 271AAB(1A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Later on, the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) also upheld the imposed penalty. Due to this, the aggrieved taxpayer decided to move to the ITAT and put forward her grievances.

Why did the ITAT cancel the penalty? The matter was then heard by the ITAT, Agra Bench, which found that the excess loss claim was a result of a clerical calculation error. The tribunal also clearly noted that the discrepancy was not found in any other documents seized during the search.

What was even more important to note was that the taxpayer had voluntarily disclosed the mistake on her part during the assessment proceedings and even offered the difference for taxation purposes.

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Based on these observations, the tribunal held that an inadvertent reporting error, without supporting search material to establish undisclosed income, cannot automatically attract a penalty under Section 271AAB(1A). In accordance therewith, the tribunal deleted the ₹24,410 penalty and permitted the taxpayer’s appeal.

What should F&O traders keep in mind? The ruling therefore clearly underscores the importance of verifying trading figures, checking basic data points, and submission details before filing an ITR. F&O traders should reconcile broker statements, trading turnover, brokerage, transaction charges and other expenses with their tax computations.

In case of doubts or hesitation, the guidance of certified tax planners should be sought to ensure meaningful compliance with tax authorities.

In summary, a genuine calculation mistake may not necessarily attract a search-related penalty. However, carefully checking figures and staying aware of basic tax-filing details before submission can help taxpayers avoid unnecessary assessments, disputes, legal trouble, and prolonged litigation.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on the ITAT Agra ruling in the specific case of Pallavi Sethi v. ACIT/DCIT and is intended for general information only. The decision should not be treated as a blanket exemption from penalties for incorrect F&O loss reporting. Taxpayers should seek professional advice based on their individual circumstances.

About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in