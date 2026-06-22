Why ITR filing deadline extension for AY 2026-27 looks unlikely and what taxpayers should do

The Income Tax Department extended the filing deadline twice last year. This was due to several important changes and amendments. It has also raised expectations among taxpayers, firms, and other stakeholders that they will eventually receive the same kind of relief this year, 2026. Still, it might be prudent for taxpayers not to count on such a relief or a similar extension this year.

The primary reason is that most filing features and utilities are already available for seamless use, and the e-filing ecosystem appears stable and predictable. Not only this, but the return filing has also picked up.

Keeping these fundamentals in mind, along with recent developments, here are several reasons an extension of the last date for filing looks highly unlikely this year. Along with this, let us also look at concrete steps that taxpayers can take today to ensure seamless data collection, accurate tax return filing and orderly compliance with tax authorities.

5 key developments indicate taxpayers should not expect another deadline extension this year

1. Many taxpayers have already received additional time It is vital to note that the due date has already been extended to 31 August 2026 for several non-audit taxpayers. This includes firm partners, eligible stakeholders and certain professionals. This development, therefore, naturally reduces the need for a broader extension or more liberty in time for tax submission.

2. Filing utilities were released early This is yet another very important point that must be noted: the ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 utilities are already available. Now, it is a given that these forms cover most taxpayers; delayed utility release for the remaining few is unlikely to justify extending deadlines. Do remember that there has to be a solid reason for the tax authorities to consider an extension of the filing deadline.

3. Fewer technical disruptions so far Last year's extension was partly driven by issues, problems and complications associated with the portal. These amendments and changes were incorporated due to the 2024 budget.

This year, on the other hand, the filing season has been relatively smooth, reducing the chances of a deadline revision. Without a solid reason for meaningful problems or grievances of normal taxpayers, it looks difficult for the tax authorities to consider an extension in the last date of the filing.

4. Taxation rules and regulations are more settled Unlike previous years, which witnessed several fundamental changes in the taxation system and indexation rules, as well as an increase in taxes on Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) and Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) on equities, impacting last-minute return filing. This year has enabled both taxpayers and the taxation department to be better prepared and more vigilant in resolving taxation-related issues amicably and filing the pending returns within the stipulated time.

5. Filing numbers are already strong As of 21 June 2026, over 56 lakh returns had been filed, and more than 53 lakh had been verified. Strong filing momentum suggests the compliance cycle is progressing normally. It is also suggestive of awareness, tax-related education, and the need and aspiration of common taxpayers to file returns quickly and ensure proper compliance and order with the income tax authorities.

5 things taxpayers who have not filed their returns yet should do 1. Keep documents ready, seek professional assistance if needed Focus on and collect basic documents such as Form 16, interest certificates, capital gains statements, and other income records before you start the tax filing process afresh. If in doubt, seek professional guidance or talk to someone who has already filed their returns. Keeping up to date and following up with individuals who have recently filed their returns can be immensely helpful.

2. Match AIS and Form 26AS data and ensure accuracy Make sure that the income and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) details in your return match the information reported in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. This is very important and must be adhered to diligently so that omissions and errors can be avoided and the possibility of receiving a notice from tax authorities can be eliminated.

3. Revisit your tax regime choice Compare your tax outgo under the old and new tax regimes before filing, rather than relying on last year's selection. Understand the basic difference between both and the foundational differences to opt for the best possible tax regime as per your individual needs and the guidance of a certified tax planner.

4. File early to reduce stress Ensure that you avoid the rush and stress later on. If you delay your tax filing, there is a risk of portal slowdowns and last-minute errors that often occur closer to the deadline. This happens because the portal is getting heavy traffic during the final few weeks, which puts a lot of pressure on the website and might cause glitches and delays in your filing.

5. Complete E-verification properly A return is considered valid only after verification. Don’t just file and leave the return as it is. It is equally important for you to e-verify it. Completing this step promptly can also speed up refund processing and ensure your interaction with the tax authorities remains pleasant.

In short, yes, the possibility of an extension cannot be ruled out entirely. However, given the current filing environment and the official website's performance, taxpayers would be better off planning around the existing deadline rather than waiting for a last-minute announcement.