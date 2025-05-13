Why joint home loans could be a smart move for homebuyers
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 13 May 2025, 04:17 PM IST
SummaryFrom interest rate discounts and tax breaks to stamp duty cuts, joint home loans can significantly lower the cost of homeownership, especially with a female co-borrower. But exit complications and stricter subsidy rules add new risks.
When Laxmi Ahirwar and her spouse decided to buy a house together, they didn’t just pool their resources, they unlocked a range of financial perks. A ₹2.5 lakh subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a discount on their home loan interest rate, and the ability to double their tax deductions under the old tax regime were just some of the benefits.
