Why Karan Bhagat of IIFL cut his exposure to equity

For this reason, when the markets rose during covid, Bhagat kept his equity exposure limited to 20-40%. “My equity allocation works out in broadly three buckets: 30-35% in the overvalued zone; 70% in the fairly valued zone; and 100% in the undervalued zone. The only challenge is it’s easier said than done because markets can stay in overvalued zones for a prolonged time. For example, markets were overvalued in the last two years and it’s important to have the patience to stay out in such a situation," Bhagat said during an interaction with Mint as part of Guru Portfolio series.

