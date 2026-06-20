Why life insurance continues to be a key pillar of financial protection and long-term financial planning

Financial planning now is a broader concept. It can no longer be associated only with the idea of growing wealth or earning a lot of money. This is because protecting this wealth and individual well-being is equally important to ensure holistic economic planning and long-term prosperity.

Rising living costs and escalating health care expenses underscore the vital importance of life insurance, which can help families today navigate the unpredictability and uncertainties of day-to-day living.

When a proper life insurance policy is planned and availed, it can serve as a financial buffer, i.e., a protective cover that can support dependents, in the event of an unforeseen happening. Such a protective cover helps ensure that long-term economic planning is not hampered or derailed by unexpected or difficult circumstances.

Building financial resilience for the future Life insurance can help families recover from challenging times, especially after the untimely demise of a near and dear one. That is why life insurance can also be considered the foundation of sound and meaningful financial planning.

This is because it provides a safety net during challenging times, when families need it the most. The economic payout can help individuals cover household expenses, repay liabilities, fund child expenses, education and support their future well-being in a meaningful way.

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Commenting on the importance of life insurance, Vikas Gupta, Chief Product Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, said, “For families, financial planning is as much about preparing for future goals as it is about being resilient to life’s uncertainties. Life insurance provides the much-needed financial protection which enables individuals to pursue aspirations such as education, wealth creation, retirement and legacy creation with greater confidence. Besides, life insurance also encourages disciplined long-term savings and channels capital towards the nation’s economic and social development.”

Keeping these fundamental points in mind, let us look at several key considerations before deciding on any particular life insurance policy.

5 factors to consider before opting for a life insurance policy Before purchasing a life insurance policy, individuals should carefully assess their needs. Key considerations include:

Coverage adequacy: Ensure the sum assured is sufficient to support dependents and future obligations. Discuss the idea with your life insurance issuing company and proceed after professional guidance. Financial goals: Choose a policy that aligns with your economic objectives, current financial realities and basic factors such as income protection, retirement planning, or wealth creation. Policy tenure: Select a duration that covers key earning and responsibility years. Sit down with your family and discuss the policy tenure, terms, rules, regulations, etc., so that the decision is backed by the complete family. Affordability of premiums: Opt for a premium commitment that remains sustainable over the long term. For this, discuss with a certified financial advisor and plan accordingly. Claim settlement track record: Review the insurer's reputation, grievance redressal mechanism, check recent customer reviews, and claims experience before making a decision. A long-term tool for financial security Therefore, beyond providing individual policyholders with protection, life insurance also fosters disciplined financial planning, long-term vision, and clarity of thought.