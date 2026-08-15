Why life insurance should be part of your financial freedom plan, not an afterthought

The concept of financial freedom is often associated only with allocating substantial funds and building a large savings corpus. This, along with investing regularly and becoming debt free are considered financial success.

Still, true financial independence also means ensuring that an unexpected event does not derail the financial goals you have worked hard to achieve and that your family is protected in case of an unforeseen event.

Financial freedom needs more than investments That is why having a holistic financial plan is extremely important to achieve real financial freedom, a plan that entails various aspects of an individual’s life. To put it appropriately, a sound financial plan needs three key elements:

Wealth creation: This aspect involves investing in mutual funds , stocks, bonds, and other asset classes. Emergency savings: This involves creating a savings corpus or emergency fund covering about 3 to 6 months of monthly expenses to address unplanned job losses or unexpected medical or home renovation expenses. Financial protection: The third pillar of holistic financial planning. This takes into consideration the limitations and unpredictability of life and highlights the significance of a life insurance policy, health insurance schemes and term insurance plan, depending on individual needs and requirements. Therefore, a meaningful financial plan is a holistic amalgamation of the three elements discussed above and a broader vision to plan a constructive future.

Build wealth, but prepare for financial shocks Furthermore, SIPs in mutual funds can help build wealth over the long term, while an emergency fund can provide a cushion against sudden financial shocks and prevent an individual from falling for high-interest personal loans or credit card debt. Life insurance, meanwhile, can help protect the family’s financial future if the primary earning member dies unexpectedly.

Also Read | Why life insurance and proper financial planning become essential after age 35

Therefore, it is clear that SIPs in stocks and mutual funds, when guided by certified financial advisors, can encourage disciplined, long-term investing. For example, a ₹5,000 monthly SIP means investing ₹60,000 a year. Such a strategy can help build a meaningful financial cushion over 15 to 20 years.

Still, it is vital to keep in mind that market returns are subject to risk and not guaranteed. This makes it critical for investors to keep their long-term savings and investments separate from emergency savings. To deal with such a situation, funds can be kept in liquid funds for easy access and invested in low-risk options to meet unexpected financial needs.

Why investments alone may not be enough Life can throw unexpected challenges sometimes, ones for which preparation can be daunting. This is because even a healthy SIP portfolio and a well-planned emergency fund cannot fully protect a family from the financial ramifications and consequences of losing its primary earning member.

Niraj Shah, ED & CFO, HDFC Life, explains this aspect in detail, stating, “Financial freedom is often equated with having a sizable savings corpus. However, true financial independence is about having the confidence that your financial goals can stay on track even in the case of untimely death or a health emergency.”

He further added, “The first step towards financial freedom is having a financial safety net that protects you and your family in every situation. You can create wealth as well as protect your long-term goals from life's uncertainties with life insurance. Life insurance products can enable you to plan every stage of your life, such as buying a home, planning for children's education, and even securing your retirement. True financial freedom is to be able to continue pursuing your dreams with pride and peace of mind, knowing that you are protected financially.”

This highlights the importance of having a proper life insurance plan in an investor's portfolio to protect their family's interests and well-being.

In summary, financial freedom is not just about accumulating money. It is about creating wealth while preparing for life’s uncertainties that could threaten an individual investor and their family’s long-term well-being and economic prosperity.

A well-planned investment strategy, combined with the discipline of investing, adequate emergency savings, and appropriate life insurance, can help families stay financially resilient and resilient in difficult times, enabling them to pursue their long-term objectives with greater confidence and peace of mind.