Money
Why liquid schemes of P2P lenders are set to hibernate
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 27 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Summary
- Decision to temporarily freeze these schemes comes in the wake of increased scrutiny by RBI.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders have decided on a temporary freeze of their liquid schemes that allow instant withdrawals of investments from 1 April. A decision to this effect was taken by the newly formed P2P Association, according to a recent press release issued by association member and leading P2P lender Liquiloans.
