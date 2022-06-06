Why looking at just the CAGR can be deceiving

Consider a mutual fund that grew at 10% annual rate in the first year, 15% in the second year, 13% in the third year, and so on. So, rather than considering yearly growth, an investor might like to understand how that mutual fund has fared in the past, and CAGR comes to the rescue. But, the CAGR does not provide a comprehensive picture of a mutual fund’s previous performance because it eliminates volatility during the period and only uses the end and initial values in the calculation. As a result, by removing volatility, it fails to provide investors with a holistic picture. CAGR smooths out highs and lows, resulting in a steady growth rate.

