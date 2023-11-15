Why many bankers hard-sell guaranteed insurance plans

Under one such insurance plan, if you invest ₹1 lakh annually for 10 years and then wait for another 10 years, you will get a lump sum of ₹22.72 lakh at the end of 20 years. That’s a tax-free internal rate of return (IRR) of 5.3%. However, if you were to invest a similar amount in a debt mutual fund over 20 years, the IRR comes to 6.7%. Post tax deductions, considering a 30% income tax slab, the IRR falls to 4.4%. Thereby, these guaranteed tax-free plans yield more returns than most debt mutual funds. A similar tax treatment as that of debt MFs would apply to other fixed-income products like bonds and fixed deposits.