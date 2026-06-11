Why many people fail at retirement planning: 5 mistakes to watch out for

Retirement may seem like a distant goal when you are focused on meeting current expenses, building a career, or supporting your family. However, the financial decisions you make today can have a significant impact on the quality of life you enjoy after you stop working.

Many people assume they have plenty of time to start planning for retirement, only to realise later that they have missed valuable years of wealth creation. From ignoring inflation to relying too heavily on a single investment option, certain mistakes can quietly derail long-term financial goals. Understanding these common pitfalls early can help you build a stronger retirement corpus and achieve greater financial security in your later years.

Kuldeep Yudhuvanshi, Business Head, Rupee112, explains, “One of the most common retirement mistakes people make is delaying retirement planning and relying solely on traditional savings instruments. Starting early, investing consistently, and accounting for inflation are essential for building a sufficient retirement corpus. Regular financial reviews and disciplined investing can help individuals achieve greater financial security and independence in their later years.”

Keeping this in mind, let us look at several retirement mistakes people repeat and ways to minimise them.

5 Common retirement mistakes that individuals make

1. Delaying retirement planning This is one of the most common mistakes that working professionals and businesspeople make. They delay retirement planning, incorrectly assuming there is plenty of time left. Still, this way, they give very little for compounding to show its magic. That is why, if you aspire to make wealth creation more meaningful and impactful for your retirement, make sure you start as early as possible.

2. Ignoring Inflation and its impact Any retirement corpus that can look comfortable and adequate today may easily fall short decades later. This is because inflation and currency erosion eat into the real wealth corpus. This can significantly erode individuals' purchasing power. For example, a retirement corpus of ₹1 crore that may appear to be a lucrative savings corpus in a tier III city in India today might not retain the same value 15-18 years from now. This can reduce individuals' purchasing power, which is why you should always factor in inflation when planning for your retirement.

3. Relying on a single savings avenue If you are someone aiming to lock your savings in a single asset class, such as a fixed deposit, small savings scheme (such as Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), etc.) Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), stock, mutual fund, or gold, be clear: this might not be the most effective way to build meaningful savings and retirement wealth for later years.



This is because it is vital to remain diversified across different asset classes based on your current financial situation and risk tolerance. For example, you can follow the 50-30-20 rule or the 70-30 rule of equity investing to diversify your equity portfolio allocations by age. So that you grow meaningfully. It is also prudent to have a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor for guidance in case you lack a fundamental understanding of finances.

4. Underestimating healthcare costs Medical expenses tend to rise with age. Medical inflation is a serious challenge that must be carefully planned and tackled. Failing to plan for healthcare costs can place a substantial burden on retirement savings and even force you to take on high-interest personal loans or credit card debt if an unforeseen medical situation arises.

5. Neglecting periodic financial reviews Financial goals, income levels, and market conditions evolve over time. Failing to conduct regular portfolio reviews may leave retirement plans misaligned with future needs. You must review your savings and investment plans every year to see how you can improve them and further bolster your savings and consolidate your financial well-being.

How can you minimise these mistakes? Make sure you start retirement planning early, diversify your investments, build an emergency fund that accounts for inflation, and maintain adequate health insurance. Not only this, but make sure you review these goals and your achievements consistently. Consistent investing, adherence to basic investing principles, and disciplined economic management can help you build a robust retirement corpus that boosts your financial independence in the post-retirement years.

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