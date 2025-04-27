Money
Why Marcellus’ Saurabh Mukherjea has 40% global weight
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 27 Apr 2025, 05:03 PM IST
SummaryMukherjea opened up about his investments and financial goals, and why he believes the Indian middle-class households need to reevaluate their finances to avoid a debt trap.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, said his portfolio’s weight to global equities is at its highest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less