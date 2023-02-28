Why market-linked debentures need to have grandfathering relaxation

As the investors of MLDs are usually high net-worth individuals (HNIs) or corporates, the effective tax rate on any gain arising on transfer of an MLD, on or after 1 April, will be 30% or 22% or 15% plus applicable surcharge, depending upon the choice of taxation regime. Any gain arising on transactions in exchange traded derivatives (F&O) is taxable as business income at the applicable slab rate of the investor. The rationale, as provided in the explanatory memorandum, for treating any gain on the transfer of an MLD as a STCG and taxing it at the higher rate based on the slab rate of the investor is that an MLD differs from a plain vanilla debt security and is a hybrid instrument combining features of both plain vanilla debt security and an exchange traded derivative and as such should be taxable at the applicable slab rate of the investor, just like the business income.