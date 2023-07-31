Why materiality in listing norms requires clarity4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Transparency, accountability, and fairness in decision-making are the basic tenets of good governance
Transparency, accountability, and fairness in decision-making are the basic tenets of good governance. Entities that enjoy public funds should remain accountable to its stakeholders and disclose material events as soon as possible. These principles are enshrined in the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The listing regulations, as they are known, are primarily designed for a principle-based regime, supplemented by rule-based requirements. In June, Sebi made some changes to the disclosure norms applicable for listed entities. One major change relates to disclosure of material events under ‘regulation 30’ of the listing regulations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×