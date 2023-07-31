Why materiality in listing norms requires clarity

Apart from prescribing materiality thresholds, Sebi has added certain additional matters to the list of events that need to be disclosed. This list, in a way, calls for mandatory disclosures of events that are deemed material, irrespective of thresholds. One of the additions here is disclosure on actions taken or orders passed by any regulatory, statutory, enforcement authority or judicial body against the listed entity or its directors, key management personnel, senior management, promoter, or subsidiary, in respect of, among others, imposition of fine or penalty. However, this deeming provision seems to have given rise to certain unintended consequences. For instance, one listed entity reported that a local authority had imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for non-availability of a dustbin outside its store. While disclosures are important and it is also understandable that penal action taken by regulatory authorities need to be taken seriously, the non-application of materiality threshold here could lead to a deluge of disclosures where events that do not have a material impact may also get reported under the clause together with those which are actually material in the name of technical compliance.