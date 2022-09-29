Why Mirae's Global X ETFs is betting on metaverse, cannabis

We think some of the perceptions around cannabis have changed, especially in the US. It is also more socially accepted than what it was like 20 years ago. We are already seeing trend of legalization of cannabis use in several states in the US. Not just for recreational purposes, but also for medical uses. We have a high degree of conviction that digital assets will grow at a rapid pace over the next 5-10 years. So, we were among the first few companies to launch blockchain and bitcoin ETF in the US. We are quite bullish on metaverse. It sits at the intersection of three powerful things—social media, gaming and virtual reality. Data shows that about 79% of active users make a purchase in the metaverse. So, that is a significant conversion rate. The metaverse ETF was launched in April this year.

