Why Mirae’s Neelesh Surana has unshakeable faith in equity5 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 01:41 AM IST
- ‘One should not invest more than 25% in a fund house; spread investments across 4-6 managers’
He recounts the excitement of buying a car from the money made on the Kotak Mahindra Finance shares during the Harshad Mehta bull run. His faith in equity, as an asset class, is unshakable and his conviction shows in his investment choices—almost all his money is invested in Mirae Asset Mutual Fund’s schemes. Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), talks to Mint as part of the ‘Guru Portfolio’ series about his personal finances and how he got into equity investing. Edited excerpts from the interview.