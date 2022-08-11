Why Mirae’s Surana has unshakeable faith in equity

During my engineering college days in the early 1990s, we would read magazines such as Capital Market, Dalal Street, etc. Later, I started subscribing to a weekly newsletter from Value Research which showed how to analyse companies, although I did not fully understand all the nuances of the markets back then. The markets also were not completely evolved . I did invest small sums in IPOs, many of which turned out to be junk, but there were a few good ones too, like HDFC Ltd. The IPO that I remember the most is that of Kotak Mahindra Finance, which came just before the Harshad Mehta scam. I was allotted 100 shares for ₹4,500 in my mother’s name in late 1991. Within six months, this multiplied to ₹1.20 lakh during the Harshad Mehta bull run—more than 25x. We bought a car with this money.