Why MNC employees with Esops are on taxman’s radar6 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Employees have to report all stock options exercised by them in the income tax returns
The Bangalore-based IT professional was shocked. He had received a summons from the tax department, demanding an explanation for his failure to report €22 deposited in his bank account in Germany. The engineer, who did not want to be identified, claimed he had never opened an account in that country. “After running from pillar to post, I realized that this had happened when I left my previous company here in 2017. The employee stock options offered to me by the parent company in Germany was automatically sold off when I quit the firm and the balance €22 owed to me was transferred to an account opened in my name and managed by a brokerage there," he said.
