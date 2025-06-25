Why modern health insurance should cover short hospital stays
Quick surgeries are now routine, yet many insurance plans still demand 24-hour hospitalisation to honour claims—leaving modern patients stranded in an outdated policy framework.
In today’s healthcare landscape, a hospital visit often no longer means an overnight stay. You can walk in for a cataract surgery or a biopsy in the morning and be home by lunch. Laser scalpels and precision diagnostics have shortened recovery times and eliminated the need for prolonged hospitalisation.