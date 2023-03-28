Why Morningstar is exiting its PMS business in India1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Last week, portfolio manager Morningstar Investment Adviser India made a surprise announcement: It was winding up its portfolio management services (PMS) business in the country
Last week, portfolio manager Morningstar Investment Adviser India made a surprise announcement: It was winding up its portfolio management services (PMS) business in the country. The company, a subsidiary of Chicago-headquartered Morningstar Investment Management, LLC, claimed that it was shutting down in the second quarter of this year as the business was not growing in line with its expectations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×