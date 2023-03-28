Why Morningstar is exiting its PMS business in India

“The wind-up call was taken by the company as the business was not growing in line with expectations. This is predominantly due to lack of product-market fit in a space dominated by equity-only portfolios. Direct stock or equity PMS strategies comprise over 95% of the PMS industry AUM and Morningstar was effectively trying to create a market for multi-asset strategies. Besides, the pandemic and extended lockdowns, occurring within a year of launch, negatively impacted our ability to effectively market the proposition," said Dhaval Kapadia, portfolio manager responsible for leading Morningstar’s managed portfolios business in India. Kapadia reiterated that the decision has nothing to do with the performance of the portfolios so far.