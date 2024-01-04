Money
Why most retirees don’t find refuge in reverse mortgage
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 04 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- It offers senior citizens a regular monthly income but scheme comes with several conditions.
It would be the deal of the century, or so Andre-Francois Raffray could have thought. The Frenchman had in December 1965 stuck a deal with 90-year-old Jeanne Calment to pay her 2,500 francs every month until she died. After that, he would get her house. Little did he know that Calment would go on to live for another 32 years and become, arguably, the oldest person to have ever lived. She died on 4 August 1997 aged 122. Raffray died before her but ended up paying more than double the value of the house.
