Why most retirees don’t find refuge in reverse mortgage

The loan amount is typically paid over 15 years but some banks have the option of spreading it over 20 years, The monthly income will stop after the loan tenure is over but there is no need for the borrower to repay this loan in their lifetime. Also, only when the couple die, can the banks auction the property and recover the loan. Any remaining amount from the sale proceeds is passed on to the legal heirs. The banks will give legal heirs of the deceased the option to pay off the loan and take possession of the house before putting it for auction. Note that the monthly payment by the bank (principal and interest) is not subject to income tax.