Why motor insurers don’t cover consequential damages

Yadav said, “It is best to avoid driving your vehicle through waterlogged areas. Yet, an engine protect add-on cover can help you avoid paying for damages if the engine stalls while driving through a water-logged area." It will help if you are careful when the vehicle is being towed to the garage. Proper securing of the towing harness must be done and the damaged vehicle towed away slowly to avoid any consequential damage, says the expert.