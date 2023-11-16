Why muhurat trading doesn’t get you a Diwali bonus always
Summary
- Returns from muhurat trades may not consistently outshine average market performance.
On Sunday, India’s stock markets held the Diwali muhurat trading from 6pm to 7.15pm, marking the commencement of the Hindu accounting year Vikram Samvat 2080. For over five decades, muhurat trading has been a ritual, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune for traders, many of whom seek to make long-term investments every Diwali. So, how have investors benefited from muhurat trades over the years?