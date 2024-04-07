Why Mukherjea is factoring in high inflation for retirement goals
Summary
- Investors must look at their own consumption basket when considering inflation rates, says Saurabh Mukherjea.
Inflation is a key concern for retirement planning since it eats into your savings and thereby reduces your buying power. It is thus necessary for investors to factor in inflation in their financial planning. especially where it concerns retirement goals. In this context that Saurabh Mukherjea, 48, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd—a portfolio management services firm, has a word of advice for investors. He says they should not plan their retirement goals with headline inflation rates released by the government. Instead they should re-calibrate it to reflect their own consumption basket.