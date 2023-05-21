Why multi asset allocation fund should be a part of your portfolio?35 min read . Updated: 21 May 2023, 11:44 AM IST Vipul Das
A multi-asset allocation fund should be part of a portfolio due to their ability to provide diversification across different asset classes, which helps to spread risk and potentially enhance returns.
Multi Asset Allocation Funds are balanced fund or asset allocation fund that must invest at least 10% of their assets in three asset classes: equity, debt, and gold. These funds often include a mix of equity, debt, and one or more asset classes such as gold, real estate, and so on. These funds are popular for a well-balanced portfolio and an excellent track record of delivering risk-adjusted returns. As an investor, why multi asset allocation funds should be a part of your portfolio, LiveMint spoke to experts to get an answer to this.
