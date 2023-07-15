Investors' safety in focus

On why AMCs are declining fresh lump-sum investment in small-cap schemes, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "AMCs are declining upfront fresh investment in small-cap schemes these days because small-cap index has been hitting fresh highs on a regular basis. Due to this, there is high risk involved in small-cap funds. If they continue receiving fresh lump-sum investment in small-cap schemes, then in that case fresh investor will be at high risk. Apart from this, this will lead to lowering of their small-cap scheme's return, which will hit annual yield of their existing investors. So, AMCs are ensuring safety of both existing and fresh investors by declining fresh lump-sum investment in small-cap schemes." He said that he won't be surprised if such practice is witness in other index funds as most of the indices are at record high in recent rally on Dalal Street.