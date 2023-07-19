Why Mutual Fund investors are offloading focussed funds. Experts explain2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Equity mutual funds in India saw net inflows in June, except for large-cap and focused funds. Focused funds invest in a maximum of 30 stocks and are considered more volatile
Mutual funds: All your goals need a plan, and investment in mutual funds can help you plan your journey toward achieving them. There are different categories of Mutual funds, one of these being focussed funds that invest in a portfolio of stocks not exceeding the count of 30.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×