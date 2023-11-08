Why mutual funds continue to flock to startup offerings

Mutual funds have been strategically engaging in this IPO game. One common route is to allocate a small portion of their AUM in their flagship funds to such offerings. Alternatively, they may take a more substantial stake in IPOs through smaller thematic schemes. To manage risk and capitalize on opportunities, mutual funds often exit their positions after the lock-in period ends, especially if the stock value declines. However, if their conviction in a particular IPO remains strong, they may choose to average down their stock position. Additionally, if the right opportunity presents itself, they may re-enter the stock, in a bid to navigate the dynamic IPO landscape effectively.