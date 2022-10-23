Why Negen’s Neil Bahal swears by special situations strategy9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 11:19 PM IST
- ‘In special situations, our target is for the undervaluation to go away, and look for the re-rating’
Neil Bahal bought his first stock, Infosys, at a very young age of 15 years, and has never looked back since. Bahal founded his first company, a sub-brokerage, when he was just 22 years old. Today, at 37, he manages over ₹550 crore through his portfolio management service, Negen Capital, which he founded in 2017.